Trade group Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, the Global Colon Cancer Association and the National Infusion Center Association sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday in Texas Western District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer, challenges the Drug Price Negotiation Program, through which the government sets ‘maximum fair’ prices for drugs that qualify for Medicare or Medicaid reimbursement. The case is 1:23-cv-00707, National Infusion Center Association et al v. Xavier Becerra, Secretary, United States Department of Health and Human Services et al.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
June 21, 2023, 9:55 AM