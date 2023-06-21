New Suit - Regulation

Trade group Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, the Global Colon Cancer Association and the National Infusion Center Association sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday in Texas Western District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer, challenges the Drug Price Negotiation Program, through which the government sets ‘maximum fair’ prices for drugs that qualify for Medicare or Medicaid reimbursement. The case is 1:23-cv-00707, National Infusion Center Association et al v. Xavier Becerra, Secretary, United States Department of Health and Human Services et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 21, 2023, 9:55 AM

Plaintiffs

Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America

Global Colon Cancer Association

National Infusion Center Association

Plaintiffs

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer

defendants

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

Chiquita Brooks-Lasure, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

Xavier Becerra, Secretary, United States Department of Health and Human Services

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation