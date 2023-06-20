Auto-Owners Insurance was hit with a subrogation lawsuit Tuesday in Iowa Southern District Court for injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The lawsuit, seeking to recover over $100,000, was brought by Cozen O’Connor and the Finley Law Firm on behalf of National Indemnity Co. of Mid-America, a Berkshire Hathaway company. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00041, National Indemnity Co. of Mid-America v. Auto-Owners Insurance.
Insurance
June 20, 2023, 1:17 PM