New Suit

Auto-Owners Insurance was hit with a subrogation lawsuit Tuesday in Iowa Southern District Court for injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The lawsuit, seeking to recover over $100,000, was brought by Cozen O’Connor and the Finley Law Firm on behalf of National Indemnity Co. of Mid-America, a Berkshire Hathaway company. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00041, National Indemnity Co. of Mid-America v. Auto-Owners Insurance.

Insurance

June 20, 2023, 1:17 PM

Plaintiffs

National Indemnity Company of Mid-America

Plaintiffs

Finley Law Firm

defendants

Auto-Owners Insurance

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute