New Suit

American National Insurance sued Elmer Benitez, doing business as Benitez Trucking, Tuesday in Texas Southern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The court case, filed by Wilkins & Gire, seeks a declaration that American National does not owe a duty to defend or indemnify the defendant in an underlying lawsuit arising from a motor vehicle collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-03315, National General Insurance Company v. Benitez.

Insurance

September 27, 2022, 6:00 PM