New Suit

National General Insurance sued Leydi Amaro Wednesday in New Jersey District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, filed by Goldberg, Miller & Rubin, seeks a declaration as to the rights and obligations of the plaintiff in an underlying personal liability lawsuit arising from a third party bitten by a dog. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01300, National General Insurance Company v. Amaro.

Insurance

March 08, 2023, 3:24 PM