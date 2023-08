Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Zurich to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Pillsbury & Coleman on behalf of National Foam Inc., seeks defense and indemnification in underlying personal injury lawsuits. The case is 3:23-cv-03873, National Foam Inc. v. Zurich American Insurance Co.

Insurance

August 02, 2023, 6:10 PM

Plaintiffs

National Foam, Inc.

defendants

Zurich American Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute