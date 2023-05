New Suit - Product Liability

Cozen O'Connor filed a lawsuit on behalf of Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary National Fire & Marine Insurance in Colorado District Court on Friday. The complaint, concerning property damage claims arising from a fire, targets pHive.8 and other defendants. Attorneys for the defendants have not yet appeared. The case is 1:23-cv-01144, National Fire & Marine Insurance Company v. Albion Enterprises LLC t/a pHive.8.

Energy

May 05, 2023, 5:40 PM

Plaintiffs

National Fire & Marine Insurance Company, as subrogee of Manticorp LLC and its related entities

Plaintiffs

Cozen O'Connor

defendants

Albion Enterprises, LLC, t/a pHive.8

Chlorophyll, Inc.

Lights Interaction Argo B.V.

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product