National Energy Sector Firm Sues Former Execs Over Trade Sec...

Oil Patch Group Inc., a subsidiary of the United Kingdom-based Centurion Group, filed lawsuits in federal and Texas state courts against former employees accused of trade-secrets theft and other claims. Oil Patch, based in Houston, provides oilfield housing and other services in 11 states across the United States. The company filed two lawsuits Tuesday in U.S. District Court, Southern District of Texas. Oil Patch also filed a Rule 202 pre-suit discovery petition in Van Zandt County 294th District Court to arrange for the deposition of Eric Elzner, the company's former president. Van Zandt is a rural county in northeast Texas.

Energy

June 22, 2023, 2:44 PM

