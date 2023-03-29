New Suit - Trademark

Holland & Knight filed a trademark lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Southern District Court on behalf of National Diversity Council. The suit alleges NDC co-founder and former board chairman R. Dennis Kennedy has provided and continues to provide services in direct competition with NDC since his departure and further alleges that he fraudulently filed numerous trademark applications pertaining to the organization under his own name. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-01162, National Diversity Council v. Kennedy.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

March 29, 2023, 4:59 PM

Plaintiffs

National Diversity Council

Plaintiffs

Holland & Knight

defendants

R Dennis Kennedy

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims