Holland & Knight filed a trademark lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Southern District Court on behalf of National Diversity Council. The suit alleges NDC co-founder and former board chairman R. Dennis Kennedy has provided and continues to provide services in direct competition with NDC since his departure and further alleges that he fraudulently filed numerous trademark applications pertaining to the organization under his own name. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-01162, National Diversity Council v. Kennedy.
Public Interest & Nonprofit
March 29, 2023, 4:59 PM