Who Got The Work

Peter T. Shapiro of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith has entered an appearance for Alan Kaufman in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The case was filed Feb. 9 in New York Eastern District Court by Wilson Elser on behalf of National Credit Union Administration Board, as Liquidating Agent for Melrose Credit Union. The suit accuses two former Melrose officers and board members of breaching their fiduciary duties to Melrose by establishing and operating Briarwood Transfer Services (BTS), a broker in the sale of taxi medallions, using Melrose resources without approval from the board. According to the complaint, BTS earned commissions primarily from the transfer of taxi medallions secured by loans from Melrose. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nina R. Morrison, is 1:23-cv-01061, National Credit Union Administration Board, as Liquidating Agent for Melrose Credit Union v. Kaufman et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 27, 2023, 6:35 AM

Plaintiffs

National Credit Union Administration Board, as Liquidating Agent for Melrose Credit Union

Plaintiffs

Wilson Elser

defendants

Alan Kaufman

Mitchell Reiver

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract