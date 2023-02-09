New Suit - Employment

Wilson Elser filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of National Credit Union, as liquidating agent for Melrose Credit Union, a credit union that focused on taxi medallion lending in New York City. The suit accuses two former Melrose officers and board members of breaching their fiduciary duties to Melrose by establishing and operating Briarwood Transfer Services (BTS), a broker in the sale of taxi medallions, using Melrose resources without approval from the board. According to the complaint, BTS earned commissions primarily from the transfer of taxi medallions secured by loans from Melrose. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01061, National Credit Union Administration Board, as Liquidating Agent for Melrose Credit Union v. Kaufman et al.

Banking & Financial Services

February 09, 2023, 11:01 AM