New Suit - Environmental

The Sierra Club, the National Council of Negro Women and other nonprofit organizations sued the U.S. Department of Transportation and Secretary Peter Buttigieg Thursday in Mississippi Southern District Court for alleged violations of the National Environmental Policy Act and the APA. The suit challenges the department's approval and grant funding of a road construction project in the Turkey Creek watershed near Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport. The court action is backed by Waltzer Wiygul & Garside. The case is 1:22-cv-00314, National Council of Negro Women et al v. Buttigieg et al.

Government

November 17, 2022, 7:54 PM