New Suit - Commercial General Liability

National Continental Insurance Co., a Progressive company, filed a complaint for declaratory relief Tuesday in Massachusetts District Court. The case, brought by Hassett & Donnelly, names Y&J Transport and other claimants in connection with underlying commercial liability claims stemming from a motor vehicle collision. The case is 3:22-cv-30132, National Continental Insurance Company v. Ferreir a/k/a Yamarko A. Villa et al.