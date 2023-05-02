New Suit - Securities

Kroger was hit with a complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief on Monday in Ohio Southern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Ashbrook Byrne Kresge; Boyden Gray & Associates; and America First Legal Foundation on behalf of the National Center for Public Policy Research, seeks to declare that Kroger's decision to omit the plaintiff's shareholder proposal from it proxy materials for its 2023 annual meeting violates section 14(a) of the Exchange Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00256, National Center for Public Policy Research v. The Kroger Co.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 02, 2023, 6:54 AM

Plaintiffs

National Center for Public Policy Research

Plaintiffs

Ashbrook Byrne Kresge LLC

defendants

The Kroger Co.

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws