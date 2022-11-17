New Suit

Phelps Dunbar filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Monday in Texas Northern District Court on behalf of National Casualty Company. The suit, against JCN Transportation LLC, BMC West LLC and Cristina Herrera, seeks to declare that National Casualty Company has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying injury action. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-02571, National Casualty Company v. Jcn Transportation et al.

Insurance

November 17, 2022, 6:13 AM