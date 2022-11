New Suit

Phelps Dunbar filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Monday in Texas Northern District Court on behalf of National Casualty Co. The suit names JCN Transportation, Builders FirstSource and other claimants in connection with underlying wrongful death litigation. The case is 1:22-cv-00171, National Casualty Company v. JCN Transportation et al.

Insurance

November 14, 2022, 1:07 PM