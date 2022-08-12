New Suit

Ahmuty, Demers & McManus filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of National Casualty Company. The suit, targeting Abdeltif Antoury, Naima Antoury and other defendants, seeks a declaration that the plaintiff does not owe a duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-04760, National Casualty Company v. Gemini Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

August 12, 2022, 4:41 PM