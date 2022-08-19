New Suit

Wilson Elser filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in West Virginia Northern District Court on behalf of National Casualty Company. The suit, which names Dettinburn Transport Inc. and other defendants, seeks declaratory judgment that National Casualty has no duty to defend and indemnify the defendants in an underlying lawsuit arising from a motor vehicle collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00014, National Casualty Company v. Dettinburn Transport, Inc. et al.

Insurance

August 19, 2022, 7:11 PM