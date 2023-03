New Suit

Goldberg Segalla filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Tuesday in Pennsylvania Western District Court on behalf of National Casualty Co. The suit names the Borough of Jefferson Hills and Southersby Development Corp. in connection with an underlying dispute over an infrastructure development project. The case is 2:23-cv-00429, National Casualty Company v. Borough Of Jefferson Hills And Southersby Development Corporation.

Insurance

March 14, 2023, 12:16 PM