National Builders Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Heritage Construction of East Central Florida, Steven Rodger and Heather Rodger on Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Hinshaw & Culbertson, seeks a declaration that National has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying construction defect lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-10061, National Builders Insurance Co. v. Heritage Construction of East Central Florida Inc. et al.
Insurance
August 03, 2023, 5:04 PM