National Builders Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Heritage Construction of East Central Florida, Steven Rodger and Heather Rodger on Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Hinshaw & Culbertson, seeks a declaration that National has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying construction defect lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-10061, National Builders Insurance Co. v. Heritage Construction of East Central Florida Inc. et al.

August 03, 2023, 5:04 PM

National Builders Insurance Company

Joyce Wu

Hinshaw & Culbertson

Heather Rodger

Heritage Construction Of East Central Florida, Inc

Steven Rodger

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute