New Suit - Commercial Umbrella

National Builders Insurance filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Friday in Texas Western District Court. The case, brought by Savrick Schumann Johnson McGarr Kaminski & Shirley, names AmTrust International Underwriters, Chesmar Homes and other claimants in connection with underlying litigation concerning a dispute over the construction of a septic system. The case is 5:22-cv-01151, National Builders Insurance Company v. Chesmar Homes, LLC f/k/a Chesmar Homes CT, Ltd. et al.

Insurance

October 21, 2022, 7:26 PM