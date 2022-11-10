New Suit

Hinshaw & Culbertson filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of American Builders Insurance Company and National Builders Insurance Company. The complaint, which pursues claims against SBP Homes LLC and other defendants, seeks a declaratory judgment that Builders has no duty to indemnify SBP Homes in an underlying lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-14378, National Builders Insurance Company et al v. Sbp Homes, LLC et al.

Insurance

November 10, 2022, 3:57 PM