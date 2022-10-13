New Suit

Branch Reconstruction and other defendants were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Thursday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Hinshaw & Culbertson on behalf of National Builders Insurance and American Builders Insurance, seeks a declaration that the plaintiffs have no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in underlying litigation stemming from alleged construction defects. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-02352, National Builders Insurance Co. et al. v. Branch Reconstruction LLC et al.

Insurance

October 13, 2022, 2:28 PM