New Suit - ERISA

Nixon Peabody filed an ERISA lawsuit on Wednesday in Connecticut District Court on behalf of the National Automatic Sprinkler Industry Apprentice and Training Fund. The suit pursues claims against Atlantic Fire Protection over allegedly unpaid contribution funds. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01070, National Automatic Sprinkler Industry Apprentice and Training Fund v. Atlantic Fire Protection Inc.

Connecticut

August 24, 2022, 4:08 PM