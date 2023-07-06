New Suit

King & Spalding and the Center for Health Care Law filed a lawsuit targeting the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Wednesday in the District of Columbia District Court. The suit, brought on behalf of home health care provider National Association For Home Care & Hospice, challenges a recent Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services decision to reduce Medicare payments provided for home health services. The case is 1:23-cv-01942, National Association For Home Care & Hospice v. Becerra.

July 06, 2023, 6:02 AM

National Association For Home Care & Hospice

King & Spalding

Xavier Becerra

nature of claim: 151/over Medicare reimbursement