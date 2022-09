New Suit

National American Insurance filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Tuesday in Montana District Court. The suit, filed by Axilon Law of Montana, names Diversified Environmental & Energy Services and other claimants in connection with underlying personal injury litigation. The case is 1:22-cv-00105, National American Insurance Company v. Diversified Environmental & Energy Services, LLC et al.

Insurance

September 27, 2022, 5:41 PM