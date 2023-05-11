Who Got The Work

Matthew K. Joeckel of Winstead has entered an appearance for UPS Worldwide Forwarding Inc. in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action, over unpaid invoices, was filed March 27 in Georgia Northern District Court by Fellows LaBriola LLP and Beighley, Myrick, Udell & Lynne on behalf of National Air Cargo Group. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sarah E. Geraghty, is 1:23-cv-01297, National Air Cargo Group, Inc. v. UPS Worldwide Forwarding, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

May 11, 2023, 10:56 AM

Plaintiffs

National Air Cargo Group, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Fellows Labriola

Beighley, Myrick, Udell & Lynne, P.A.

defendants

UPS Worldwide Forwarding, Inc.

defendant counsels

Weinberg, Wheeler, Hudgins, Gunn & Dial

Winstead

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract