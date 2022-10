New Suit - Contract

UPS was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Florida Southern District Court seeking over $11.8 million. The suit was filed by Beighley, Myrick, Udell & Lynn on behalf of National Air Cargo Group, which contends that UPS has failed to pay outstanding invoices. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-23429, National Air Cargo Group, Inc. d/b/a National Airlines v. UPS Worldwide Forwarding, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

October 21, 2022, 12:17 PM