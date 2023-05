Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson Elser on Friday removed a disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Truebeck Construction to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by David Lee Law and Brandon Banks Law on behalf of a former safety manager. The case is 3:23-cv-02211, Nathanson v. Truebeck Construction Inc.

Construction & Engineering

May 05, 2023, 8:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Matthew Nathanson

defendants

Truebeck Construction, Inc.

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations