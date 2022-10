New Suit - ERISA

Harris Beach filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Kevin Heffernan, Dr. Harrison T. Mu and other plaintiffs. The suit, for medical reimbursement claims, was brought against Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-08559, Nathaniel L. Tindel, M.D., LLC et al v. Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Insurance

October 08, 2022, 10:07 AM