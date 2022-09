Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Excellus Blue Cross and Blue Shield to New York Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Harris Beach on behalf of Kevin Heffernan and other plaintiffs, seeks payment for medical expenses pursuant to an employer-sponsored benefit plan. The case is 5:22-cv-00971, Nathanial L. Tindel, M.D., LLC et al v. Excellus Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

Health & Life Insurance

September 17, 2022, 1:05 PM