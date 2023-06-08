Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Erickson Sederstrom Law Firm on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers Casualty Co. of America to the Nebraska District Court. The complaint, for property damage claims stemming from an alleged fire that occurred around December 2018, was filed by LLocher Pavelka Dostal Braddy & Hammes on behalf of The Drover, a restaurant. The case is 8:23-cv-00253, Nathan & Sprague, Ltd. d/b/a The Drover v. Travelers Casualty Insurance Co. of America.

June 08, 2023, 8:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Nathan & Sprague, Ltd. d/b/a The Drover

Plaintiffs

Locher, Pavelka Law Firm

defendants

Travelers Casualty Insurance Company of America

defendant counsels

Erickson, Sederstrom Law Firm - Omaha

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute