Attorneys at Erickson Sederstrom Law Firm on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers Casualty Co. of America to the Nebraska District Court. The complaint, for property damage claims stemming from an alleged fire that occurred around December 2018, was filed by LLocher Pavelka Dostal Braddy & Hammes on behalf of The Drover, a restaurant. The case is 8:23-cv-00253, Nathan & Sprague, Ltd. d/b/a The Drover v. Travelers Casualty Insurance Co. of America.
Insurance
June 08, 2023, 8:02 PM