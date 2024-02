Who Got The Work

Christine A. Stickley of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has entered an appearance for James McGilvary in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, pertaining to divisibility benefits, was filed Dec. 28 in Wyoming District Court by attorney Frederick J. Harrison on behalf of Essie Nath and Keith Nath. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Kelly H. Rankin, is 2:23-cv-00245, Nath et al v UnitedHealthcare et al.

Health Care

February 12, 2024, 8:21 AM

Plaintiffs

Essie Nath

Keith Nath

Plaintiffs

Frederick J Harrison PC

defendants

UnitedHealthcare

Assurance IQ LLC

Assurance IQ LLC Agent

James McGilvary

defendant counsels

Hirst Applegate A Limited Liability Partnership

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute