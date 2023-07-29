New Suit - Patent

Genetic testing company Natera sued Neogenomics Laboratories Inc. for patent infringement on Friday in North Carolina Middle District Court. The court case, filed by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan and Williams Mullen, accuses the defendant of infringing Natera's patented technology in the area of cell-free DNA-based testing for cancer diagnostics. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00629, Natera, Inc v. Neogenomics Laboratories, Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 29, 2023, 11:32 AM

