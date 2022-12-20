New Suit - Patent

Natera sued Inivata Ltd. and Inivata Inc. Tuesday in Delaware District Court over patent infringement claims. The lawsuit asserts a single patent related to a method for preparing plasma samples to detect mutations in chromosome segments. The complaint was brought by Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01609, Natera, Inc. v. Inivata, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 20, 2022, 12:12 PM