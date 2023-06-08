New Suit

Nearly a dozen insurance companies filed a petition to compel arbitration in Louisiana Middle District Court. The petition, for property damage claims arising from Hurricane Laura, was filed by Deutsch Kerrigan LLP. The court action targets Natchitoches Parish School Board, which is represented by the Stamey Law Firm. The case is 3:23-cv-00435, Natchitoches Parish School Board v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's London Subscribing to Policy Number Amr-67376-01.

Insurance

June 08, 2023, 1:14 PM

Plaintiffs

defendants

defendant counsels

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute