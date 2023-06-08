New Suit
Nearly a dozen insurance companies filed a petition to compel arbitration in Louisiana Middle District Court. The petition, for property damage claims arising from Hurricane Laura, was filed by Deutsch Kerrigan LLP. The court action targets Natchitoches Parish School Board, which is represented by the Stamey Law Firm. The case is 3:23-cv-00435, Natchitoches Parish School Board v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's London Subscribing to Policy Number Amr-67376-01.
Insurance
June 08, 2023, 1:14 PM
Plaintiffs
- Natchitoches Parish School Board
defendants
- General Security Indemnity Company of Arizona
- Lexington Insurance Company
- Steadfast Insurance Company
- Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's London Subscribing to Policy Number Amr-67376-01
- HDI Global Specialty SE
- Indian Harbor Insurance Company
- Old Republic Union Insurance Company
- QBE Specialty Insurance Company
- Safety Specialty Insurance Company
- United Specialty Insurance Company
defendant counsels
nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute