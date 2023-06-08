New Suit

Nearly a dozen insurance companies filed a petition to compel arbitration in Louisiana Middle District Court. The petition, for property damage claims arising from Hurricane Laura, was filed by Deutsch Kerrigan LLP. The court action targets Natchitoches Parish School Board, which is represented by the Stamey Law Firm. The case is 3:23-cv-00435, Natchitoches Parish School Board v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's London Subscribing to Policy Number Amr-67376-01.

June 08, 2023, 1:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Natchitoches Parish School Board

defendants

General Security Indemnity Company of Arizona

Lexington Insurance Company

Steadfast Insurance Company

Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's London Subscribing to Policy Number Amr-67376-01

HDI Global Specialty SE

Indian Harbor Insurance Company

Old Republic Union Insurance Company

QBE Specialty Insurance Company

Safety Specialty Insurance Company

United Specialty Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Deutsch Kerrigan, LLP

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute