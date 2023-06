New Suit - Personal Injury

United Airlines Inc. was hit with a personal injury lawsuit in New Jersey District Court on Thursday. The court action, for alleged bodily injuries sustained from hot liquid spilling, was brought by Bohrer & Lukeman on behalf of Brenda Natarajan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-03402, Natarajan v. United Airlines Inc.

June 22, 2023, 4:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Brenda Natarajan

Plaintiffs

Bohrer & Lukeman

defendants

United Airlines, Inc

nature of claim: 310/over alleged injuries related to air travel