Natalie Kohler Black, who was legal chief for the family-owned Kohler Co. for 33 years before retiring in 2014, died Tuesday at her home at age 74. Kohler Black was the widow of Herbert V. Kohler Jr., who served as CEO of Kohler from 1972 to 2015, seven years before his death at age 83. The husband and wife helped lead the company during a golden era of growth.

Construction & Engineering

September 11, 2024, 4:30 PM