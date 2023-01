New Suit - Employment

Pennsylvania State University and other defendants were sued Friday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court case was filed by attorneys John M. Hampton and Arthur D. Goldman Esq. on behalf of a postdoctoral scholar claiming sexual harassment and whistleblower retaliation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00148, Nassry v. The Pennsylvania State University et al.