New Suit - Employment

Ice Miller filed an employment lawsuit Thursday in Indiana Northern District Court against South Bend Clinic and Kelly Macken-Marble. The lawsuit, brought on behalf of a former South Bend Clinic doctor, accuses the defendants of discrimination on the basis of race and national origin. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00506, Nasser v. The South Bend Clinic, LLC f/k/a The South Bend Clinic, LLP et al.

Health Care

June 01, 2023, 12:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Naseer Nasser

Plaintiffs

Ice Miller

defendants

Kelly Macken-Marble

The South Bend Clinic, LLC f/k/a The South Bend Clinic, LLP

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation