Who Got The Work

Gerald D. Silver and Anna Lea Setz of Sullivan & Worcester have stepped in to represent Klever Aucapina, Olmedo Aucapina and other defendants in a pending employment lawsuit. The suit was filed Oct. 19 in New York Eastern District Court by Bell Law Group on behalf of a plaintiff claiming sexual harassment and retaliation. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Diane Gujarati, is 1:22-cv-06328, Naspud v. Aucapina Cabinet Inc. et al.

Construction & Engineering

December 03, 2022, 10:59 AM