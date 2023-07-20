Offit Kurman filed a franchise lawsuit Wednesday in California Northern District Court on behalf of Turkish corporation NASKA Gida Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. The suit pursues claims against Green Beans Coffee Co. According to the complaint, the defendant unfairly terminated a franchise agreement after NASKA had invested almost $100,000 to set up three Green Beans Coffee stores in Turkey. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-03580, Naska Gida Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. v. Green Beans Coffee Company, Inc.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
July 20, 2023, 10:56 AM