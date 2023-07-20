New Suit - Contract

Offit Kurman filed a franchise lawsuit Wednesday in California Northern District Court on behalf of Turkish corporation NASKA Gida Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. The suit pursues claims against Green Beans Coffee Co. According to the complaint, the defendant unfairly terminated a franchise agreement after NASKA had invested almost $100,000 to set up three Green Beans Coffee stores in Turkey. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-03580, Naska Gida Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. v. Green Beans Coffee Company, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 20, 2023, 10:56 AM

Plaintiffs

Naska Gida Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.

Plaintiffs

Offit Kurman

defendants

Green Beans Coffee Company, Inc.

nature of claim: 196/over a franchise dispute