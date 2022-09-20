Nashvilles Waller Lansden in Merger Talks with Holland & Kni...

News From Law.com

Holland & Knight is in talks to acquire 260-lawyer Nashville-headquartered law firm Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, according to a report earlier this month by the Nashville Business Journal and a source familiar with the deal who confirmed the talks to the American Lawyer.Neither firm responded to requests for comment on the merger discussions. Waller has over 240 attorneys in Nashville and satellite offices in Austin, Texas; Birmingham, Alabama, and Chattanooga, Tennessee. Florida-founded Holland & Knight has about 1,400 full-time equivalent lawyers in the U.S., Latin America, and London.

