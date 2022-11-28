Who Got The Work

Tim Warnock and Keane Barger of Loeb & Loeb have stepped in to represent Gary W. Bridges in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action, filed Oct. 14 in Tennessee Middle District Court by Maynard, Cooper & Gale on behalf of Nashville Supergroup LLC, accuses Fearless Studios Inc. and its co-CEO, Bridges, of violating a joint venture agreement by failing to perform production and marketing responsibilities. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eli J. Richardson, is 3:22-cv-00824, Nashville Supergroup, LLC v. Bridges et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

November 28, 2022, 5:06 AM