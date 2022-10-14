New Suit - Contract

Maynard, Cooper & Gale filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Tennessee Middle District Court on behalf of Nashville Supergroup LLC for allegedly violating a joint venture agreement. The complaint targets Fearless Studios Inc. and its co-CEO, Gary W. Bridges, for allegedly interfering with the production of a music competition television show. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00824, Nashville Supergroup, LLC v. Bridges et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

October 14, 2022, 4:07 PM