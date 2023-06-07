Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bass, Berry & Sims on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against insurance billing services provider Holistic Billing Services to Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit, filed by Kline Preston Law Group on behalf of Nashville Acupuncture Clinic PLLC, accuses Holistic Billing of violating the implied terms of an executed agreement by negligently billing insurance companies and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for services it improperly coded and/or misrepresented without the plaintiff's knowledge or consent. The case is 3:23-cv-00572, Nashville Acupuncture Clinic, PLLC v. Holistic Billing Services, LLC.

Health Care

June 07, 2023, 5:04 AM

Plaintiffs

Nashville Acupuncture Clinic, PLLC

Plaintiffs

Kline Preston Law Group, PC

defendants

Holistic Billing Services, LLC

defendant counsels

Bass, Berry & Sims

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract