Who Got The Work

Richards, Layton & Finger directors Frederick L. Cottrell III, Katharine Lester Mowery and associate Nathalie A. Freeman have entered appearances for Qualtrics, formerly known as Clarabridge Inc., its CEO and CFO in a pending securities lawsuit. The suit was filed May 31 in Delaware District Court by McCollom D'Emilio Smith Uebler; Perez Vaughn & Feasby; and Felicello Law on behalf of Leonard W. Nash, a former Clarabridge senior executive and key holder of Calarbridge stock. The suit accuses the defendants of undercutting Nash by purchasing his preferred stock in 2020 for $6.30 per share, despite being actively involved in selling the entire corporation to Qualtrics at a price of over $22 per share. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gregory B. Williams, is 1:23-cv-00596, Nash v. Qualtrics International Inc. et al.

Technology

August 01, 2023, 7:33 AM

