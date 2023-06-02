New Suit - Securities

Qualtrics, formerly known as Clarabridge Inc., its CEO and CFO were slapped with a securities lawsuit Wednesday in Delaware District Court. The suit was brought by McCollom D'Emilio Smith Uebler; Perez Vaughn & Feasby; and Felicello Law on behalf of Leonard W. Nash, a former Clarabridge senior executive and key holder of Calarbridge stock. The suit accuses the defendants of undercutting Nash by purchasing his preferred stock in 2020 for $6.30 per share, despite being actively involved in selling the entire corporation to Qualtrics at a price of over $22 per share. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00596, Nash v. Qualtrics International Inc. et al.

Technology

June 02, 2023, 6:48 AM

Plaintiffs

Leonard W. Nash

Plaintiffs

Mccollom D'Emilio Smith Uebler LLC

defendants

Qualtrics International Inc.

Bas Brukx

Karl Knoll

Mark Bishof

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws