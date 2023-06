Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wilson Elser on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Delta Air Lines to Minnesota District Court. The complaint, which claims the plaintiff was denied boarding the aircraft with a medically necessary oxygen tank, was filed by SiebenCarey PA on behalf of Mattie Nash-Jackson. The case is 0:23-cv-01654, Nash-Jackson v. Delta Air Lines, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

June 02, 2023, 7:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Mattie Nash-Jackson

Plaintiffs

SiebenCarey

defendants

Delta Air Lines, Inc.

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims