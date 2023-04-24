Nasdaq Warns LifeWallet of Potential Delisting Over Late Ann...

News From Law.com

Less than one year after debuting on the Nasdaq as the second-biggest SPAC ever by valuation, LifeWallet has been warned of potential delisting from the stock exchange, according a Monday morning SEC filing and company press release. Formerly MSP Recovery, the litigation-driven insurance recovery firm led by Miami plaintiffs lawyer John Ruiz is late filing its annual report after announcing its intention to restate its quarterly reports since its May 2022 de-SPAC. Having missed the March 31 deadline, LifeWallet has until June 20 to file its annual report or submit a plan to regain compliance with the Nasdaq's listing rules.

