Nasdaq Suspensions Due to Russian Sanctions Are Hurting Unin...

Russian-Ukranian war sanctions are impacting investors worldwide as companies are undergoing trading suspensions from Nasdaq. But are the sanctions meant to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin and his allies having the intended effect or are they just hurting international businesses caught in between? Miami lawyer Ed Patricoff, a partner at Duane Morris, discussed these issues after he led efforts to bring a billion-dollar company back to Nasdaq after a year-long suspension.

April 21, 2023, 4:33 PM

